— A catamaran yacht that disappeared from the Caribbean more than five month ago has turned up off Cape Lookout.

NBC affiliate WITN reported that the boat, named Leopard, was spotted by fishermen on Wednesday about 25 miles off the shore.

The 57-foot boat disappeared on Nov. 21, about 400 miles north of the Dominican Republic, according to WITN. The boat's crew was saved, but the vessel wasn't seen again until this week.

Towing crews are bringing the boat back to Morehead City, where they will use cranes to right the capsized yacht.