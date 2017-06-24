You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The Y'all at Dix Park event scheduled for Saturday in Raleigh has been postponed due to the threat for severe weather, according to event organizers.

In a news release, organizers said Dix Park does not have shelters or buildings necessary to protect people if strong winds or lightning blow into the area.

Storms on Saturday could begin to ramp up in the afternoon.

"For the safety of the community and staff we have chosen to err on the side of caution and felt rescheduling was the responsible decision given the local forecasts," according to the release. "We want the very first Y'all at Dix Park to be the safest and most enjoyable experience possible."

A make up date for Saturday's event has not yet been announced, but two more are already scheduled for July 22 and Aug. 26.