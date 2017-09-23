You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The driver of a car died early Saturday morning after driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 and crashing into a tractor-trailer near Roanoke Rapids.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said a small, red Mazda with Virginia plates was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway near Exit 171. The Mazda first clipped a northbound utility trailer before crashing head-on into a northbound tractor-trailer.

Troopers said the truck driver tried to avoid the car and slowed to about 40 mph but traveled another 400 feet down the road after the collision.

The cab of the truck was engulfed in flames and destroyed.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Troopers did not identify the driver of the Mazda, pending notification of the driver's family.