— A wreck has shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 85 at Exit 226 near Manson, N.C., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck happened Wednesday afternoon, and officials said lanes could reopen shortly afte 4 p.m. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but the wreck happened in an area of the highway where construction is ongoing.

Drivers headed south on I-85 should take Exit 244 and take a left toward U.S. Highway 1/401 South.

Continue on that road into Henderson, and then turn right on U.S. Highway 158 Bypass West to access I-85 South ad Exit 215.