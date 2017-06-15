You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A wreck has shut down all lanes of Interstate 85 for four miles in Warren County, near the Virginia border.

Southbound drivers are advised to take Exit 233 and take a left towards U.S. Highway 1 South. Continue on U.S.-1 and turn right onto U.S. Highway 158 Bypass West to re-access I-85 South at Exit 215.

Northbound drivers are advised to take Exit 220 to turn left onto U.S. Highway 1 North. Turn right onto the ramp to re-access I-85 at Exit 233.

Lanes are expected to be closed until 8 p.m.