Wreck shuts down both directions of I-85 near Virginia border
Posted 5:10 p.m. today
Updated 51 minutes ago
Warren County, N.C. — A wreck has shut down all lanes of Interstate 85 for four miles in Warren County, near the Virginia border.
Southbound drivers are advised to take Exit 233 and take a left towards U.S. Highway 1 South. Continue on U.S.-1 and turn right onto U.S. Highway 158 Bypass West to re-access I-85 South at Exit 215.
Northbound drivers are advised to take Exit 220 to turn left onto U.S. Highway 1 North. Turn right onto the ramp to re-access I-85 at Exit 233.
Lanes are expected to be closed until 8 p.m.
