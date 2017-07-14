You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— At least one person was seriously injured in a two-car wreck on Interstate-40 near Airport Boulevard in Morrisville around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Two westbound lanes were temporarily closed.

One person was taken to Duke University Hospital, and another person was taken to WakeMed.