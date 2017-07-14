Traffic
Two injured in I-40 wreck near Airport Blvd.
Posted 7:31 p.m. today
Updated 20 minutes ago
Wake County, N.C. — At least one person was seriously injured in a two-car wreck on Interstate-40 near Airport Boulevard in Morrisville around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Two westbound lanes were temporarily closed.
One person was taken to Duke University Hospital, and another person was taken to WakeMed.
