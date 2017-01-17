Just In

Guilty plea in 2014 shooting death of Cary nurse allows man to avoid death penalty — Daniel Scott Remington, of Gooseneck Drive in Cary, pleaded guilty Tuesday in the 2014 death of Wendy Jean Johnson, a night nurse, whom he shot on Aug. 22, 2014, in the parking lot of Hyde Park Apartments. Remington will serve life in prison for her murder. more