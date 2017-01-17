  • Just In

    Guilty plea in 2014 shooting death of Cary nurse allows man to avoid death penalty — Daniel Scott Remington, of Gooseneck Drive in Cary, pleaded guilty Tuesday in the 2014 death of Wendy Jean Johnson, a night nurse, whom he shot on Aug. 22, 2014, in the parking lot of Hyde Park Apartments. Remington will serve life in prison for her murder.

JB Duke Hotel opens on Duke University campus

 


