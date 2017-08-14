You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18pK0

WRAL-TV and MIX 101.5 WRAL-FM, in partnership with the Humane Society of the U.S., have teamed up with eight local animal shelters to host Clear the Shelters, the third annual nationwide pet adoption drive.

Each shelter will waive adoption fees on Saturday, Aug. 19, as part of the nationwide NBCUniversal Clear the Shelters initiative.

Spring litters greatly increase the overall animal population, leading to overcrowding of shelters during the summer months. Bringing a new pet into your home at this critical time of year will ease that burden and fill your home with unconditional love from a new furry friend.

During last year’s Clear the Shelters campaign, more than 50,000 pets nationwide were adopted. Locally, more than 900 pets found forever homes. The nationwide day of action literally emptied dozens of animal shelters across the country and inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to animals in need.

WHAT: Eight local animal shelters will participate in Clear the Shelters with WRAL-TV in partnership with the Humane Society of the U.S. Each shelter will waive adoption fees for one day.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

WHERE: The following shelters: SPCA of Wake County, Wake County Animal Center, SAFE Haven for Cats, Orange County Animal Services, Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, Durham Animal Protection Society, Person County Animal Services, Johnston County Animal Services.

See the interactive map on the Pets section front for additional participants.

ADOPTION TRACKER: A real-time pet “Adoption Tracker” will record the total number of pets that are adopted across all participating markets.

SOCIAL: Use the hashtag #ClearTheShelters and #WRAL to follow the effort on Twitter and Facebook. On Instagram, use #shelfie to share a photo of you and your own shelter pet.