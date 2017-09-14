You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/196sN

— WRAL's Ken Smith and photojournalist Richard Adkins will be embedded with Fort Bragg’s 18th Airborne Corps as they provide medical support to the local hospital in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Eighty soldiers with the 44th Medical Brigade deployed to the U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday.

Ken's reports on Irma's aftermath will begin on WRAL News at Noon.

The team, called the 602nd Area Support Medical Company which is part of the 261st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, includes surgeons, doctors, nurses, medics, X-ray technicians and behavioral health specialists.

"They are going to provide medical support for the local hospital under the direction of U.S. Northern Command," said Maj. Miranda Killingsworth with the 44th Medical Brigade.

Ken will also be able to visit his family, who sustained major damage to their home.

The length of the 602nd's mission is not yet determined.