— Hundreds came out to welcome home a retired marine who lost both his legs in a bomb blast while serving oversees.

The family moved into a beautiful, custom home in Pittsboro Saturday, built by the Gary Sinise Foundation to accommodate his injuries.

Michael Frazier was injured in Afghanistan and met his wife Monica while he was recovering from his injuries.

"The first night I came back from Afghanistan injured, she was my nurse and took care of me that first night," Frazier said.

The couple married and now has two children, Jamieson and Sophia.

"I mean, I still can't believe this is real," Frazier said. "I never in a million years thought I'd have a house like this."



The home has wide doorways and a chairlift that gives him independence, among other features.

"I'm still regaining my life back," Frazier said. "I like to cook, and I kind of just stopped doing it because it was very uncomfortable and painful for my back. With this house, I'm sure we'll be getting some good meals."

The Gary Sinise Foundation was started by the actor Gary Sinise and works to provide specially-adapted homes for wounded veterans.

Local businesses donated materials and labor to help build the family's home.