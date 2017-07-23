You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— "Snooty," the oldest manatee in the world, has died at age 69.

Snooty called the South Florida Museum in Bradenton, Florida home for 68 years.

"We have been greeting adults at the door so they can share the heartbreaking news with their kids in a way they see fit," said a museum spokesperson. "The entire staff is heartbroken."

Snooty, who is certified as the oldest manatee ever to live in captivity and believed to be the oldest manatee on record anywhere, was loved by both natives and others around the country.

"We have given out a lot of hugs on the front porch of the museum today," the spokesperson said in a news conference.

Snooty's body will undergo an autopsy, and, while officials will be investigating the reason for his death, they will also study his incredible life span to help other animals live as long.

Officials at the museum said Snoopy had just turned 69 two days ago. Manatees usually die in their teens in the wild. Museum staff said they are planning ways for fans around the country to share their memories of Snooty.