Workers remove name of man tied to racist speech from Durham school

Posted 6:36 p.m. yesterday
Durham, N.C. — Nearly two weeks after the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Durham Public Schools board members unanimously passed changes ito the student dress code Thursday evening.

The changes will prohibit items that board members determined intimidate other students, including clothing that depicts the Confederate flag, the Swastika and the Ku Klux Klan.

"These things, historically, were meant for hate, or at some point in history, meant hatred," Board Chair Mike Lee said.

The school system also unanimously determined that Julian Carr's name will be removed from the building housing the Durham School of the Arts.

Carr gave the controversial speech at the dedication of Silent Sam at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1913. Superintendent Bert L'Homme said Carr was a racist. The name is scheduled to be removed Friday.

"Such displays pose a significant risk of spontaneous confrontation between students at school, which the district has experienced," L'Homme said.

Workers began removing some of the plaques bearing Carr's name from the building on Friday morning.

Students are already prohibited from wearing clothing, jewelry, book bags and other articles that could reasonably create a disruption at school.

The policy change is almost identical to the changes adopted by Orange County Public Schools.

Chip Sudderth, a spokesperson for the district, said the district is prepared for the discussion about a student’s right to freedom of speech.

"First amendment considerations are very important, but principals have authority to keep the school environment safe and inclusive and welcoming," Sudderth said. "They have the authority to deal with student expression that has a reasonable chance of causing disruptions or intimation in the classroom."

"This isn't about regulating speech, it's about keeping our classrooms focused on learning."

  • Scott Patterson Aug 25, 10:26 a.m.
    Wayne Hill and William Sherman check your salt levels, they seem extremely high today 😆. #AltWhiteSaltRally

  • Scooter Barrette Aug 25, 10:14 a.m.
    The Confederacy was an attempt to maintain state's rights to control their own economic systems (of slavery). You should have other notable achievements to deserve a statue.

  • Steve McToots Aug 25, 10:13 a.m.
    Oh I think I'd be more than willing to meet you somewhere to discuss how much of a coward I am.

  • Steve McToots Aug 25, 10:12 a.m.
    No, actually you don't. Just because your paycheck provides a tiny bit into a larger pot, doesn't give you a say in how a school is run.

  • Tina Pace Aug 25, 10:02 a.m.
    The problem with the argument that the "Confederacy supported slavery so all monuments to its leaders and soldiers must be removed" is that the whole United States also had slavery so therefore "all monuments to its leaders and soldiers must be removed" as well. It's the only logical next step and it scares all of us...

  • Robert Swiger Sr. Aug 25, 9:57 a.m.
    i do not have kids in DPS but my state tax money goes there so I have a say if I wish.

  • Larry Price Aug 25, 9:50 a.m.
    uh oh... Carrboro is named after this guy.

  • Jim Frei Aug 25, 9:46 a.m.
    Now this is going too far. Are they going to remove the name of every white person for which a school is named? I'm sure every white person has used the N word or said a few racist things. Julian S. Carr was also a great industrialist & philanthropist in the late 1800s and early 1900s who did a lot for Durham. He may have been called "General Carr", but he was not a general, only a cavalryman in the Civil War never rising above the rank of private. He died in 1924. Carr Junior High School was built and named for him shortly after.

  • Gerald Elliott Aug 25, 9:45 a.m.
    Malcolm X is quoted and has his picture all over the walls of old Chewning Middle School. Think anything will be done about that?

  • Scott Patterson Aug 25, 9:32 a.m.
    Of yes, another day of the alt-whites being salty... love it. Absolutely love it. I wont be making heated post on here anymore, becuae it fall on deaf ears... but better believe I will be loving the saltyness of all you backwoods folks getting your panties in a bunch #DeadSeaSaltLevels on this thread.... hahahahahah

