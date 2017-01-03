You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A baggage handler isn't saying how he ended up inside an aircraft's cargo hold during a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington Dulles International Airport.

United Airlines announced an investigation after a vendor's employee was found unharmed on arrival at Dulles on Sunday in the cargo area of United Express Flight 6060, operated by Mesa Airlines.

Media outlets identify the worker as 45-year-old Reginald Gaskin and report that radio transmissions reveal it was initially treated as a security incident.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2iuJUPN ) that Gaskin declined to discuss how he ended up inside the plane, saying only: "I thank God. He was with me."

The newspaper reports that workers contacted the Federal Aviation Administration when they realized Gaskin might in the hold.