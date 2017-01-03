Worker won't say how he ended up in cargo hold during flight
Posted 10:16 a.m. today
Updated 4:30 p.m. today
WASHINGTON — A baggage handler isn't saying how he ended up inside an aircraft's cargo hold during a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington Dulles International Airport.
United Airlines announced an investigation after a vendor's employee was found unharmed on arrival at Dulles on Sunday in the cargo area of United Express Flight 6060, operated by Mesa Airlines.
Media outlets identify the worker as 45-year-old Reginald Gaskin and report that radio transmissions reveal it was initially treated as a security incident.
The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2iuJUPN ) that Gaskin declined to discuss how he ended up inside the plane, saying only: "I thank God. He was with me."
The newspaper reports that workers contacted the Federal Aviation Administration when they realized Gaskin might in the hold.
Janet Ghumri Jan 3, 6:16 p.m.
However he ended up in there, I'm glad he's okay. The cargo areas aren't climate controlled like the cabin. They don't get as cold as outside (negative 50°~ 60° or lower), and they are stabilized ok for cargo pets, but they aren't meant for humans.