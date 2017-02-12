You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Posted 10:43 a.m. today Updated 11:32 a.m. today

— Authorities say a worker has died in a construction accident in Henderson County.

Sheriff's Maj. Frank Stout tells local media outlets a construction crew was working in a building off of Highway 64 at around 2:15 p.m. Friday when roof trusses collapsed in a domino effect.

Authorities said 45-year-old Steven Jones from Etowah was killed in the collapse.

Officials say the collapse may have been caused by the wind.