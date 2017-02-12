State News
Worker killed in Henderson County construction accident
ETOWAH, N.C. — Authorities say a worker has died in a construction accident in Henderson County.
Sheriff's Maj. Frank Stout tells local media outlets a construction crew was working in a building off of Highway 64 at around 2:15 p.m. Friday when roof trusses collapsed in a domino effect.
Authorities said 45-year-old Steven Jones from Etowah was killed in the collapse.
Officials say the collapse may have been caused by the wind.
