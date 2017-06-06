You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18GWS

— Repairs to a large sinkhole that opened up last week is expected to keep West Millbrook Road near Shelley Lake closed through June 12.

A sewer collapse caused the road to open up between North Hills Drive and Oldtowne Road on May 31. City officials said the 24-inch diameter reinforced concrete sewer pipe was installed in 1973 and had deteriorated.

Work to repair the pipe and sinkhole was originally expected to be completed by June 5, but city officials said heavy rain Monday night and the presence of numerous nearby underground utilities caused the project to take longer than expected.

Drivers traveling westbound on West Millbrook Road should avoid the shutdown by turning right onto North Hills Drive, left onto Lynn Road, left onto Lead Mine Road and right to get back on West Millbrook Road.

Eastbound drivers will turn left onto Lead Mine Road, right onto Lynn Road, right onto North Hills Drive and left on West Millbrook Road.