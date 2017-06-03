You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— On paper, just about anyone with enough drive and determination can become a police officer, for good or bad. Similarly, just about anyone can become a parent. But to be both and do well, that takes something extra.

"It's pretty cool, because she helps people, saves people," Giulianna Russell, 12, said of her mother, Jessica Springfield, a Sergeant in the Kinston Police Department. "When I was younger, I worried about her a few times, but I know she's strong, she can handle anything."

Russell is just one of Stringfield's four children.

"Sometimes I get worried when she says she'll be home at a certain time, and then she doesn't come home until way after that time. I think she gets like, captured or something.," Cole Stringfield, 7, Jessica Stringfield's son, said.

"(Having children) really keeps me grounded," Stringfield said. "It provides me a constant drive to one, be safe — I've gotta go home every night — and two, leave a better community for my kids, your kids or anybody who wants to live in this community."

For Stringfield, who signed up to become a police officer shortly after her daughter was born, becoming a police officer has been a lifelong ambition. Her grandfather was a state trooper in Ohio, and inspired her to enter the profession.

While having little ones to come home to might motivate her to work safely and effectively, they also provide Stringfield with better skills and insight in how to do her job.

"Having kids teaches you patience, which you need to have as a cop," she said. "Having four children, you end up dealing with different personalities every day. You have to adjust to find ways to deal with those different personalities every day. They teach you how to step back and see how everyone is different."

While Stringfield can apply the lessons she learns at home at work, Deputy Karen Lee of the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office uses her work experience to better raise her children at home.

A resource officer at E.B. Frink Middle School, Lee is the mother of a 10-month-old daughter and is expecting a son in October.

"When you become a law enforcement officer, you have to possess certain character traits — integrity, honesty, commitment, loyalty, things of that nature — and those are traits that become your lifestyle. Because they become your lifestyle, you basically get a better chance to instill those traits into your children," she said.

As a law enforcement officer working with children, Lee said she gets to take what she sees in school and use it to prepare her for what her child could face in the future.

"I get to see the challenges these students face in and out of school every day," she said. "It teaches me a great deal of patience and to have a little compassion for anything she is going through."

Lee said seeing what some of the students she sees every day have to deal with in and out of school makes her want to be more proactive in raising her children, to keep them from being exposed to negative influences in life.

"It kind of makes you want to shield yourself a little better, but life is going to happen how it's going to happen," she said.

While both Lee and Stringfield do their best to stay safe at work, both acknowledge that their job isn't without risk. According to a 2014 report by the Foundation for Economic Education, on average, 164 police officers are killed around the country each year.

"When a police officer gets shot or is killed, we just have to talk it out," Stringfield said. "A lot of times when they see an officer get hurt or killed — my kids don't see me as a cop, they see me as mom - they don't always understand why someone would want to hurt mom."

While those conversations are difficult to have, Springfield said the best she, or any officer can do, is promise to try to come home at the end of a shift.