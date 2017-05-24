  • Weather

    80 NC counties and 1 VA county are under alert, including Wake, Cumberland, Durham, Johnston, and Orange counties. Details

State News

Spring Lake woman who fatally shot dog thought she was using BB gun

Posted 4:40 a.m. today
Updated 9:05 a.m. today

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman accused of fatally shooting a dog has said she thought she was using a BB gun.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Cumberland County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Sean Swain says 20-year-old Leslie Senatus had been using a BB gun to discipline the dog to make it stop barking, but used the wrong gun when she shot him in the chest March 2. Senatus was charged with cruelty to animals Monday.

Shooting an animal with a BB gun is illegal and carries a misdemeanor charge that the Cumberland County Animal Control is authorized to levy. The Sheriff's Office, which has the ability to levy felony charges, investigated the case because of its nature.

Senatus is being held on $15,000 bond. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all