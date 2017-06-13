You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Durham County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help in its search for a suspect in a stabbing.

The stabbing occurred June 5 around 6 a.m. in the area of Bivins Road and Calais Drive in Durham. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives are searching for Robin Crank Frazier, 50, of Durham. Criminal charges are pending against Frazier related to the stabbing.





Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Burmahl at 919-560-0900 or Durham Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.