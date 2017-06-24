You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A woman was killed Saturday afternoon following a crash in Johnston County.

Authorities said a woman exited her vehicle on the westbound entrance ramp to U.S. Highway 70 in Selma at about 3 p.m. in order to straighten up a large compressor that had overturned in the back of her truck.

An oncoming car struck the truck from behind, throwing the woman to the ground, police said.

The woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not say if charges would be filed in the case.