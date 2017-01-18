Local News
Woman taken to hospital after crashing car into 2 Raleigh homes
Posted 8:58 a.m. today
Updated 9:01 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was taken to the hospital for medical attention after she crashed her car into two homes in a Raleigh suburb.
Police responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 3300 block of Marshlane Way after the woman crashed into two homes. A second car at the scene also had front-end damage.
People were inside both homes at the time of the crash, but none of the occupants were injured.
It is unclear what caused the crash.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.