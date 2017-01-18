You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A woman was taken to the hospital for medical attention after she crashed her car into two homes in a Raleigh suburb.

Police responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 3300 block of Marshlane Way after the woman crashed into two homes. A second car at the scene also had front-end damage.

People were inside both homes at the time of the crash, but none of the occupants were injured.

It is unclear what caused the crash.