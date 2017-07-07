Local News
Woman suffers minor injuries in Raleigh shooting; suspect in custody
Posted 26 minutes ago
Updated A minute ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A 23-year-old woman suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon in a shooting in the 2800 block of Herndon Village Way, Raleigh police said.
Officers responded to the area shortly after 2 p.m. The victim suffered injuries to her right leg.
Another woman is in custody in the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
