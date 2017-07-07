  • Weather

Raleigh, N.C. — A 23-year-old woman suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon in a shooting in the 2800 block of Herndon Village Way, Raleigh police said.

Officers responded to the area shortly after 2 p.m. The victim suffered injuries to her right leg.

Another woman is in custody in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

