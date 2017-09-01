You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police detained one person early Friday after a woman was found stabbed in a Raleigh home.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 5200 block of Patuxent Drive shortly before 1:15 a.m. and found the woman wounded. She was taken to WakeMed for treatment of what police described as serious injuries.

Police said the stabbing wasn't a random act, but they haven't released other details.