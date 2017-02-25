You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17RYw

— A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder after someone fired a gun inside hotel in Durham.

The shooting call came in around 5:40 a.m. at the Double Tree hotel at 2515 Meridian Pkwy., according to Durham police.

Police said the woman was in one of the rooms with a man, but the relationship between the two was unclear.

The man was also injured and was not speaking, but police did not know the nature of his injuries.

Police said the woman's injuries were not serious.