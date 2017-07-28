Woman shoots ex-boyfriend who broke into Fairmont home, police say
Posted 53 minutes ago
Fairmont, N.C. — A 40-year-old man was shot in the abdomen by his ex-girlfriend early Tuesday morning when he broke into her Fairmont home, police said.
Fairmont police said Rodney Thompson broke into the back door of the home on Industrial Drive around 2:20 a.m. Lacora Hill, 32, who lives in the home, shot Thompson in the leg and abdomen with a handgun.
Thompson was taken to a nearby hospital, and his injuries were not considered life threatening.
Charges against Thompson are pending.
Police said Hill would not be charged in the shooting.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.