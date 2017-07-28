  • Just In

Woman shoots ex-boyfriend who broke into Fairmont home, police say

Posted 53 minutes ago

Fairmont, N.C. — A 40-year-old man was shot in the abdomen by his ex-girlfriend early Tuesday morning when he broke into her Fairmont home, police said.

Fairmont police said Rodney Thompson broke into the back door of the home on Industrial Drive around 2:20 a.m. Lacora Hill, 32, who lives in the home, shot Thompson in the leg and abdomen with a handgun.

Thompson was taken to a nearby hospital, and his injuries were not considered life threatening.

Charges against Thompson are pending.

Police said Hill would not be charged in the shooting.

