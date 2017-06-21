  • Weather

Woman seriously injured in Durham hit and run

Durham, N.C. — A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning in Durham after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police said the person was struck by a car on East Club Boulevard.

The woman was seriously injured.

Police are searching for a beige Toyota Corolla that was believed to be involved in the crash. The car could be missing a headlight.

