Protest set over gender message on North Carolina billboard
Posted 6:33 p.m. yesterday
Updated 7:51 a.m. today
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Women are planning this weekend to protest a North Carolina billboard with a message they say is a slam on gender equality, according to media reports.
A billboard on a highway between Winston-Salem and Greensboro reads, "Real men provide. Real women appreciate it." It's on Business 40, a heavily traveled commuter stretch of an offshoot of Interstate 40 that runs between the two cities.
Winston-Salem boutique owner Molly Grace said that she sees the sign's message as an attempt to silence women who want to be seen as equals to men.
"It's absolutely, absolutely insulting to single mothers, to women who have careers whether they are small careers or big careers," Grace said.
Via social media, Grace is organizing a peaceful protest at the billboard on Sunday to speak out against its message.
The message's origins remain a mystery. The billboard belongs to Whiteheart Outdoor Advertising, and owner Bill Whiteheart says the organization that bought the space doesn't wish to be identified.
But, Whiteheart told news outlets, an announcement is coming. He did not elaborate. The group has leased the space for 30 days but could stay there longer if they choose to renew.
Holly Squires Feb 24, 10:40 a.m.
If women can be offended by this billboard, then men can equally be offended. Men could argue that there is pressure being applied for them to be the sole financial providers so that women can be the home makers. Really, men can be stay-at-home parents just as well as women, and women can bring home the bacon just as well as men (in most cases). There is no equality in all of these "equal rights" movements these days. It's all become an us-versus-them mentality that I just can't stomach.
Ed Smail Sr. Feb 24, 10:31 a.m.
Triggered!! Of course someone is offended.
Rhonda Arthur Feb 24, 9:50 a.m.
Wow. Some people just look for something to be offended by. We have a whole new generation of professional protesters now. They have no idea what the sign even means yet. Attention seekers
Michael Gonzales Feb 24, 9:42 a.m.
The wage gap is a myth.
William James Feb 24, 8:34 a.m.
Funny, leave it up you insult feminists and take it down you are encouraging men to not pay child support or alimony. Also, I don't think women are all on the same page when you talk about equality. On one side you have determined career minded women who strongly feel they should be paid equally to men, while a significant number of women would prefer to be stay at home moms or working in a less demanding career field to allow them to focus on raising their families, with of course single moms finding it difficult or impossible to benefit under either direction.
Margaret Hicks Feb 23, 4:08 p.m.
I like the billboard. I do not see anything insulting to women, if anything I see it as a way to lift up a woman, telling her she doesn't have to do it all, that a real man will be there to provide,
William Sherman Feb 23, 10:17 a.m.
need to understand that, in nature, human society or anywhere else except the cemetery there is no such thing as "equality". The sign harkens back to the days when the men did go out and provide for their families, the women stayed home, raised the children, cared for the home etc. Over the years, as a result of this desire to attain something that doesn't exist, we have the messed up society we have today. That doesn't put all the blame on women-=for sure men abdicating their responsibilities as husbands and fathers has contributed greatly to this sorry situation. If you were around in the 40's. 50's and 60's, you know our society and culture was a lot more peaceful with less divorce, crime, drug usage, etc. Where did we go wrong??