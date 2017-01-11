You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

When Casey McPherson bought a brand new cell phone, she was shocked to find it had someone else’s information on it.

"I began charging the phone and that's when the error messages started popping up," McPherson said. "It was saying that the storage was full."

McPherson said when she bought the phone, it was sealed.



"We actually had to cut it to open it,” she said. “The first thing I ran across was that gallery full of 800 photos."

She also came across into emails dating back to 2009.



"I found emails to his wife where they exchanged passwords," she said.



Others included automatic billing information and contacts.



"Direct addresses, email addresses, work, home, anything that you could think of had their information right there. Birthday dates and all."



Using that list, McPherson got in touch with the former owner, Daniel Bates. He had returned the phone two months earlier, after having it only one day. He said he "totally forgot to get the data off.”

He had logged into his Gmail account on the phone, which opened the door to all those pictures, contacts and email.

McPherson bought the phone at Family Dollar.



Spokesman Randy Guiler told us this was the first report of this kind, and they are "in the process of investigating to better understand how this may have occurred."



McPherson would like to know how her supposedly brand new phone was clearly used. The original owner has since changed his Gmail password.

McPherson tried to erase the information, even tried to rest to factory settings, but said it hasn't worked. She is waiting for Family Dollar to have answers to how the used phone was apparently repackaged and sold as new.