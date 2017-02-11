You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating Ashanti Robinson, who was reported missing on February 6. Robinson was last seen February 3 near Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Robinson is described as a 28-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weights 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green and red dress, purple socks and carrying a red suitcase.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Ashanti Robinson, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective B. Pleze with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-676-2596, or contact CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.