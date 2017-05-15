You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man and a woman died early Sunday in a fire at their Sampson County mobile home.

Around 3 a.m., fire departments from four surrounding areas responded to the fire reported at 26 Ra Lane.

At the scene, firefighters found the unit fully engulfed in flames. James Willis Hollingsworth, 68, and Gwendolyn Taylor Jones, 58, were found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials do not expect any signs of foul play.