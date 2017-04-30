  • Closings

Woman killed in motorcycle crash on U.S. 70 in Durham

Posted 8:19 p.m. today

Durham, N.C. — One woman was killed following a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 70 near N.C. Highway 98 in Durham Sunday evening.

Durham police said a woman driving a motorcycle that was pulling a trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash at about 6:15 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene

The exit ramp from U.S. 70 East to N.C. 98 as well as the entrance ramp from N.C. 98 to U.S. 70 East remain closed as a result of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

  • Selmisha Green Apr 30, 9:44 p.m.
    These are specifically designed trailers for motorcycles. Normally found on larger cruisers like Goldwings.
    My deepest sympathies to the friends and family of a fellow rider.

  • Linda Tally Apr 30, 8:33 p.m.
    user avatar

    Sorry for the family's loss, but... isn't a motorcycle a bit light for hauling a trailer on any sort of highway? Down a rural driveway at 20mph maybe, but...