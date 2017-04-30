You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17xpu

— One woman was killed following a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 70 near N.C. Highway 98 in Durham Sunday evening.

Durham police said a woman driving a motorcycle that was pulling a trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash at about 6:15 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene

The exit ramp from U.S. 70 East to N.C. 98 as well as the entrance ramp from N.C. 98 to U.S. 70 East remain closed as a result of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.