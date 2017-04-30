Woman killed in motorcycle crash on U.S. 70 in Durham
Posted 8:19 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — One woman was killed following a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 70 near N.C. Highway 98 in Durham Sunday evening.
Durham police said a woman driving a motorcycle that was pulling a trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash at about 6:15 p.m.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene
The exit ramp from U.S. 70 East to N.C. 98 as well as the entrance ramp from N.C. 98 to U.S. 70 East remain closed as a result of the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.
— Posted by Linda Tally