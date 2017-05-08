You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Law enforcement officers on both sides of the North Carolina-South Carolina line are asking for help in identifying the man who kidnapped a woman from an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.

Surveillance video from the Scotchman at 1272 Dick Pond Road in Surfside Beach shows a masked man gripping the woman by her arm and marching her out of the store at gunpoint.

According to WMBF News, the man took the 28-year-old clerk by force, did not take any money or items from the store, and the two left in her car, a silver 2002 Mercury Sable. An officer found the victim's purse, cell phone and jacket under the front counter.

A newspaper delivery person noticed that the store was unmanned around 4 a.m. and called 911.

While police were in the store investigating, they got a call from a relative of the woman to report she had been found. The woman told her family that she was able to escape from the man's trunk when he stopped at a Sun Do store in Columbus County, N.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477.