Woman uninjured after metal fence posts impale car, front seat

Posted 45 minutes ago
Updated 43 minutes ago

Photos by the Aberdeen Times

Vass, N.C. — A woman in Moore County escaped serious injury on Sunday when a metal fence post passed through her windshield, impaling her passenger seat.

Officials say the woman's Hyundai Elantra ran off the road just after 11 p.m. in the area of 4300 Lobelia Road before striking a sign and a metal fence.

Several pieces of the fence pierced the windshield of the car on the passenger's side, officials said, with the metal sticking out more than one foot from the seat into the rear passenger area.

Fortunately, no one was in the passenger seat at the time of the accident.

The driver was evaluated by paramedics but refused transport to the hospital.

One lane of Lobelia Road was temporarily closed to traffic while officials assisted the driver and the accident scene was cleaned up. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

