— A woman was injured late Sunday when someone tried to rob her at a rest area on southbound Interstate 95 in Cumberland County, authorities said.

The woman's family had stopped at the rest area at about 11 p.m., and she was approached from behind in the bathroom by a woman with a knife. The assailant demanded the woman's purse and cut her on the left hand during a struggle for the purse, authorities said.

As the thief ran out of the bathroom, she was confronted by the woman's husband and daughter, who were able to get the purse back during another struggle. The thief then ran out of the rest stop.

She was described as white, in her mid-20 or mid-30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with blonde, shoulder-length hair pulled into a ponytail. She was wearing black jeans and a dark-colored short sleeve shirt.