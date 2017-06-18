  • Weather

Woman found dead inside Fayetteville home after shooting

Posted 9:12 a.m. today
Updated 17 minutes ago

Fayetteville, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed inside a Fayetteville home, officials announced Sunday.

Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting at a home located along the 500 block of Lamon Street.

When they arrived, officials found a female victim with gunshot wounds dead inside the home. Her age and name have not yet been released. Detectives who are currently investigating the homicide do not believe a home invasion is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Orellano with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-988-6543 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

