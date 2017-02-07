You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17Hcd

— A Hoke County man is charged with second-degree kidnapping after a woman was found tied up in a shed Tuesday.

Hoke County deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of Quick Wilkerson Road and heard a commotion coming from a shed behind the residence.

Authorities said that deputies located a man and woman inside the shed and the woman had been restrained with rope and chain.

The woman told deputies that she had been tied up by Gary Alen McNair and placed inside the shed against her will.

McNair, of 600 Ray Street in Raeford, was arrested at the scene and being held without bond.