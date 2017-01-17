Woman dies when she backs into traffic on I-95
Posted 9:15 a.m. today
Updated 20 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a Greenville woman has died after she backed her car into oncoming traffic on Interstate 95 near Wilson.
Trooper J.A. Harris told The Wilson Times (http://bit.ly/2j4CyQv) that 24-year-old Neela Sai Desraj had been parked along I-95 around 2:10 a.m. Sunday when she backed into traffic.
An SUV hit her car, which burst into flames. Harris said the SUV was being driven by a man from Canada who was taken to a Raleigh hospital for treatment of a leg injury.
Harris says it's unclear why the woman backed into the traffic lanes.
The newspaper reported her Facebook profile stated she had attended a medical school in Bangalore, India.
