Woman dies in single-vehicle Fayetteville wreck
Posted 7:13 a.m. today
A woman died late Friday night when she drove her car through a Fayetteville intersection and crashed into a light pole, police said.
The woman, identified as Lakin P. Alford, 42, was driving a white Chevrolet Malibu west on Hay Street when she drove into the road's intersection with Robeson Street. Police said Alford drove off the road and hit a light pole.
Alford was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, and she later died.
The intersection was closed briefly into early Saturday morning.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.