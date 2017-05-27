You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A woman died late Friday night when she drove her car through a Fayetteville intersection and crashed into a light pole, police said.

The woman, identified as Lakin P. Alford, 42, was driving a white Chevrolet Malibu west on Hay Street when she drove into the road's intersection with Robeson Street. Police said Alford drove off the road and hit a light pole.

Alford was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, and she later died.

The intersection was closed briefly into early Saturday morning.