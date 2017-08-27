You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 25-year-old North Carolina woman has died after colliding with a police vehicle.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Lachandra McCorkle pulled out in front of a marked Ford Explorer about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The officer's vehicle struck her Honda Accord on the driver's side. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officer Wraith Muhammad was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The 40-year-old officer was not on duty when the crash occurred.

Police say speed was not a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.