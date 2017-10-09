You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— ​An unconscious woman was pulled out of the water in Wrightsville Beach Saturday evening.

According to Captain Pugh with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, the incident occurred about a quarter of a mile north from the Crystal Pier around 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to NBC affiliate WECT, the 52-year-old woman was pulled out of the water by bystanders and family members.

Once she was out of the water, the family members and bystanders started CPR on her.

Emergency officials responded and took over CPR once they arrived.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is currently unknown.