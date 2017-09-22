You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Friday night.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 9:45 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Umstead Street.

Police located a deceased woman outside on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at 919-560-4440, extension 29341 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.