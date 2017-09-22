Local News
Woman dead in Durham shooting
Posted 11:12 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:15 p.m. yesterday
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Friday night.
Officers were dispatched shortly after 9:45 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Umstead Street.
Police located a deceased woman outside on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at 919-560-4440, extension 29341 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
