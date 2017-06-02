Woman charged with tossing kittens out of moving car
Craven County, N.C. — Police arrested a woman who is accused of tossing several kittens out of her moving vehicle in New Bern last week, according to reports.
NBC affiliate WITN reported that Cecilia Martinez-Ramirez, of New Bern, was charged with felony cruelty to animals. Witnesses told the television station that the woman threw the kittens from the window and then ran two of them over with her vehicle.
Officers found two dead kittens at the scene. A third kitten was found alive but had to be euthanized due to its injuries.
