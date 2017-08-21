You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18tR9

— Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of a 5-year-old boy.

According to the university, the incident involving a husband, wife and child occurred at about 12:10 a.m. in a single-family residence at the Baity Hill family housing community.

The boy was fatally wounded during the attack, and Oluwasegva and her husband were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

University representatives did not say whether Oluwasegva is the mother of the child.

According to a 911 call from a man who identifies himself as Oluwasegva’s husband, she stabbed him with a knife “many times” in the face while he was sleeping.

“She’s trying to kill me,” the man tells the 911 dispatcher. “She has a knife. I took it from her. I took the knife from her.”

The man said his wife was still in the house when he called for help, but the call did not reveal what happened to the child.

The man can be heard saying he felt as though he was about to pass out as a result of his wounds.

Baity Hill, which is located behind the Smith Center on South Campus, is an apartment complex that houses graduate students and student families, according to the UNC website.

Authorities said Oluwasegva’s husband is a graduate student at UNC.