You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19H4b

— A woman has been charged after a stabbing incident in Southern Pines on Sunday.

Around 4 a.m., emergency officials responded to the 800 block of South Mechanic Street. A man was transported to Moore Regional Hospital with multiple stab wounds and serious injuries.

Following the incident, an officer with the Aberdeen Police Department Police stopped a car on N.C. Highway 211 near Kolcraft and took one suspect into custody.

Mary Alexandria Cameron, age 35, from Rockingham, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, injury to personal property, communicating threats, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce and possession marijuana paraphernalia.

Cameron was transported to the Moore County Detention Center in Carthage, where she was held under a $200,000.00 secure bond.

According to officials, the suspect and victim knew each other.