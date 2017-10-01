Woman charged in Southern Pines stabbing
Southern Pines, N.C. — A woman has been charged after a stabbing incident in Southern Pines on Sunday.
Around 4 a.m., emergency officials responded to the 800 block of South Mechanic Street. A man was transported to Moore Regional Hospital with multiple stab wounds and serious injuries.
Following the incident, an officer with the Aberdeen Police Department Police stopped a car on N.C. Highway 211 near Kolcraft and took one suspect into custody.
Mary Alexandria Cameron, age 35, from Rockingham, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, injury to personal property, communicating threats, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce and possession marijuana paraphernalia.
Cameron was transported to the Moore County Detention Center in Carthage, where she was held under a $200,000.00 secure bond.
According to officials, the suspect and victim knew each other.
