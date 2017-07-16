You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her boyfriend, according to officials with the Garner Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to the InTown Suites at 1491 U.S. Highway 70 West on Saturday at about 6:45 p.m. in response to a man found stabbed in the hotel breezeway. Derrick Fernandaza Shaw, 49, of Garner was taken to WakeMed, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Lakesha Nicole Johnson, 40, was taken into custody in connection with the incident and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Investigators believe that this was a domestic incident, as Shaw and Johnson were boyfriend and girlfriend. Officials said an argument started between the pair in room 110 but that Shaw was registered and staying in room 238 at the same hotel with his wife. Witnesses said Shaw had been living at the hotel and was a fun loving guy who could often be seen working on cars in the parking lot.

Police said Johnson's five-year-old son was taken from the scene. The boy was unharmed and sleeping during the time of the incident, police said.

Police said there is no continuing threat to the public in connection with the incident.