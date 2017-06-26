You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A woman arrested in Florida last week in connection with the 2016 discovery of infant remains under a Smithfield home was returned to Johnston County Monday night.

James Morgan, who rented a home at 102 Hartley Drive, found two trash bags in a crawl space last April when he was running a cable under the house. When he checked to see what was inside, he found human remains wrapped in towels.

Bridgette Morgan Smith, 41, who was named a person of interest in the case last year, was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday.

On Monday, she was charged at the Johnston County Magistrate’s Office with two counts of concealing or failing to report a death.

Smith’s mother, Pamela McBride, told police that Smith tried to hide several pregnancies in the past, according to a 2016 application for a warrant to search the home where the remains were found.

McBride estimated that Smith had been pregnant about 10 times, but she knew what happened to only three of the children- two were in McBride’s custody, and a third was given up for adoption.

Smith was being held at the Johnston County Jail under $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.