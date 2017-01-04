You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16oHv

— A Greenville woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shootings deaths of three people in Louisburg last spring.

Marissa Shontay Taylor, 27, of 803 Peedee Drive, Apt. 8, was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact of a homicide. She was being held in the Franklin County jail under a $100,000 bond.

Keisha Livingston, 36, Shamare Malik Harris, 18, and Diana Marie Edgerton, 23, were shot and killed in a home at 119 Harris Road on March 26.

Darius Revel Robinson, 24, of 124 Southwood Drive, was arrested six days later in Virginia and charged with three counts of murder in their deaths.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office didn't elaborate on how Taylor was connected to Robinson or the crime.