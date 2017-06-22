You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Johnston County woman has been arrested in Florida in connection with the discovery of infant remains found under a Smithfield home in April of 2016.

James Morgan, who rented a home at 102 Hartley Drive, found two trash bags in a crawl space last April when he was running a cable under the house. When he checked to see what was inside, he found human remains wrapped in towels.

Bridgette Morgan Smith, 41, who was named a person of interest in the case last year, was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla. on Wednesday and charged with concealing or failing to report a death.

Smith was being held Thursday under a fugitive warrant in Jacksonville. It is unclear when or if Smith will be extradited to North Carolina.

Smith’s mother, Pamela McBride, told police that Smith tried to hide several pregnancies in the past, according to a 2016 application for a warrant to search the home where the infant remains were found.

McBride estimated that Smith had been pregnant about 10 times, but she only knew what happened to three of the children- two were in McBride’s custody and a third was given up for adoption.

McBride told police in 2016 that Smith had battled drug addiction in the past.