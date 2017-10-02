You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19Hw3

— Injured and frightened spectators poured out into the streets in search of help after a blitz of gunfire sent thousands of fans ducking and running from a Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas.

Alex Gonzalez, an Uber driver, was headed to the Mandalay Bay hotel to pick up a passenger. Before he could arrive, he captured video footage of people fleeing.

“I heard popping sounds going off, almost like fireworks,” he said. “There is a parade of people marching through the streets, screaming, crying, shaking, people on the ground helping people out.”

Some of the people passing his car were badly injured. Gonzalez remembers watching one man with a gunshot wound.

“They were helping a gentleman on the back of a pickup truck,” he said.

Raleigh resident Shelley Pearson was walking down the Las Vegas strip when first responders began screaming by her.

“In groups of two and threes, police cars [were] going by,” Pearson said.

Pearson said she saw concertgoers rushing past her in the opposite direction. She found one woman on the floor just inside the doors of a casino. She was yelling “I have blood on my legs. We were just down there, there is a shooter,” Pearson recalled.