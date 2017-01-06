You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— As snow moves closer to the Triangle, Wake County public schools students took to Twitter to ask the school system to let them leave early Friday.

Durham Public Schools, Orange County Schools and Chapel-Hill Carrboro Schools have already announced that they will dismiss students two hours early.

Some very eager students are hoping Wake schools will do the same. WRAL News compiled some of their tweets: