With snow on the way, students beg Wake schools: 'Please let us just go home'
Posted 11:06 a.m. today
Updated 11:20 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — As snow moves closer to the Triangle, Wake County public schools students took to Twitter to ask the school system to let them leave early Friday.
Durham Public Schools, Orange County Schools and Chapel-Hill Carrboro Schools have already announced that they will dismiss students two hours early.
Some very eager students are hoping Wake schools will do the same. WRAL News compiled some of their tweets:
View quoted thread
— Posted by Wes Burt