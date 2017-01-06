  • Closings

Education

With snow on the way, students beg Wake schools: 'Please let us just go home'

Posted 11:06 a.m. today
Updated 11:20 a.m. today

Potential snowfall, Jan. 6, 2017
By Kelly Hinchcliffe

Raleigh, N.C. — As snow moves closer to the Triangle, Wake County public schools students took to Twitter to ask the school system to let them leave early Friday.

Durham Public Schools, Orange County Schools and Chapel-Hill Carrboro Schools have already announced that they will dismiss students two hours early.

Some very eager students are hoping Wake schools will do the same. WRAL News compiled some of their tweets:

  • Wes Burt Jan 6, 1:38 p.m.
    No, it doesn't bother me at all! Most of the posts were during their lunch (10:15 - 11:15). I assume you're ok with students taking a break to eat lunch

  • Ben Hill Jan 6, 1:21 p.m.
    The kids are apparently on their way home from school, so no one to yell at just yet. I can't speak for everyone here, but when I get excited about something, I sill can remember how to be respectful and courteous.

  • Walter Greene Jan 6, 12:56 p.m.
    So it doesn't bother you? Personally, I draw a direct line from kids messing around on their electronic gadgets at school to their doing poorly at school. We keep throwing more and more money at our public school systems, complaining about how the school system isn't doing a good job of teaching our kids; all the while, ignoring the fact that instruction has to be received to be effective. How much do you think these kids are learning when they're on Twitter complaining about having to be in school?

  • Jeff Freuler Jan 6, 12:48 p.m.
    Not all of us are old. Just stating the facts

  • Wes Burt Jan 6, 12:16 p.m.
    I'm glad there are still plenty of grumpy old men around. I'm surprised you guys could take time away from yelling at kids to get off your lawn to comment on a harmless story. I'm sure you guys have never taken time out of your busy day to be excited about anything.

  • John Smith Jan 6, 11:43 a.m.
    +1 For asking the serious questions.

  • Walter Greene Jan 6, 11:33 a.m.
    Seriously? Why are these kids on Twitter during school hours? And the attitude these kids are displaying... pitiful. Yes, children, it's all about you. We wouldn't want school to get in the way of your pre-snow plans.

  • Jeff Freuler Jan 6, 11:14 a.m.
    Not even close yet and the last time I checked the adults were in charge. Oh wait times have changed with some adults that allow the children to be in charge of them