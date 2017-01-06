You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— With temperatures expected to dip below freezing through the weekend, many people who spend time out on the streets will be looking for a warm place to sleep.

In Cumberland County, where the Salvation Army's downtown Fayetteville dormitory was flooded by Hurricane Matthew, leaders are making contingency plans and working to let the needy know they have a place to go to get out of the cold.

The Salvation Army has set up dozens of cots at its facility on Russell Street. Along with teams from Operation Inasmuch and True Vine Ministries and other churches, they will run a van service to locate and bring in from the cold those who have nowhere else to go.

The hope is to shelter those who otherwise would be staying in tents in empty lots and under bridges.

A man who identified himself as "Catfish" said he planned to take advantage of the Salvation Army dorm, and he hopes his buddies will too.

"There are going to be some probably staying out here," he said. "I usually go check on them but, you know, I hope they got sense enough to get in, man. Honestly, it's going to be bad."

There will be more beds next month, when Operation Inasmuch opens a planned shelter that will house 40 men and help them find jobs. Until that time, Catfish and his friends will be shuttled to the Salvation Army's temporary dormitory.